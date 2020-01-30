FIU Drops Herd Women At Henderson Center

Ieva Spigule drilled six 3-pointers off the bench for the visiting FIU women’s basketball team to pace the Panthers in a 68-65 win over Marshall Thursday evening at the Cam Henderson Center.

FIU improved to 5-15 overall and 2-7 in Conference USA, while Marshall fell to 7-12 and 2-6 in the league.

Spigule had 18 of the Panthers’ 30 bench points and led four visitors in double figures, which also included Chelsea Guimares (13), Fujika Niimo (11) and Diene Diane (10). Guimares also had team-highs in assists (4), blocks (3) and her 12 rebounds secured her fourth double-double of the season.

Marshall received 12 points and 12 rebounds from Princess Clemons for her first double-double in a Thundering Herd uniform. Savannah Wheeler also had a season/career-high 22 points and Taylor Pearson added 14. Clemons also had a team-high four assists and Khadaijia Brooks chipped in four steals.

The Panthers, who came into the game averaging just 4.5 3-pointers per game with a 28.9 percent average from deep, made 12 Thursday in 27 attempts (44.4 percent).

FIU built its first-half lead to as many as 16 (32-16) on an Alana Swift layup with 5:28 left, but the Thundering Herd ran off 32 of the game’s next 47 points to take a one-point advantage on a Wheeler triple at the 3:21 mark of the third quarter.

The Panthers then used an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and held off Marshall in what became a one-possession game in the closing seconds.

“It was a disappointing result,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “Give credit to FIU. They came in and made a bunch of shots and knocked us out. We have to make some big shots and plays and, right now, we’re struggling to do that. I’m frustrated right now, and I think our team is too. We have to find a way to get out of the wilderness.”

The Thundering Herd faces Florida Atlantic (9-11, 3-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Huntington. The Owls were downed 68-59 by WKU (13-6, 5-3) Thursday evening in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

