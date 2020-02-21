Fairland Advances In Division III Playoffs

The playoffs in high school basketball are about to get amped up as the Ohio boys post-season began in earnest. In Jackson, Ohio the Fairland Dragons beat Williamsport Westfall by a final of 46-29. Fairland was led in scoring by Jacob Polcyn who had 19 points and 10 rebounds meanwhile Aiden Porter added 17 points.

Fairland advances to the next round of the tournament which will be played 2pm March 1st at The Convo. The Dragoons will play the winner of Seaman North Adams and South Point who played late Friday night.

Check out the highlights from the win in the above video.