Until this school year, the Fairland Dragons have never had a bowling team. Trenton Fuller is the only member of it during year one but he's already making history for his school.

Fairland junior Trenton Fuller Practices For Ohio High School Bowling Tournament Which Begins Friday

Fuller gets to compete this weekend in the Ohio State High School Bowling Tournament in Columbus and hopes he inspires more to join the program next year.

