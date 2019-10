It would make Hanna Shrout happy if she continues her climb up the ladder at the Ohio Division II golf championships.

As a sophomore, she finished 23rd, and as a junior improved to 8th overall.Her goal at the Gray Course in Columbus remains the same this weekend. Play begins Friday in Columbus.

The Fairland senior wants to win a state championship.

She hopes this isn't her last competitive round. Shrout intends to play in college.