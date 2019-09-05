Fairland kicker impressive in opener

Emma Marshall is a junior at Fairland High School and she already plays basketball and runs cross country for the Dragons.

But this summer she undertook a different challenge. Marshall told head football coach Melvin Cunningham that she wanted to kick for him, so she worked hard all summer to prove to him she was serious.

"I was here every day in the summer working on it," Marshall said. "My Mom and Dad would come out here and they would fetch the balls for me, almost every day."

Marshall got her first chance in Friday's game against Tolsia and she made good on 4 of 5 extra points.

She hopes to continue her success and the Dragons' good start with a road game this Friday at Oak Hill.