Fall Baseball In Charleston

The lights will be on at Appalachian Power Park Friday night for some fall ball as WVU takes on Marshall. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. It is the first game of the fall for both programs and admission is free for the exhibition game. The two teams will play a second game on October 4th up in Morgantown.

A September game is nothing new for these two teams when they played just over a year ago in Morgantown where WVU won 8-1. The two have met 72 times in the regular season with WVU leading the series 48-24. In their most recent games, the Mountaineers won 15-3 in Charleston back in March and 2-0 in Morgantown a month later.

Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner told the schools website that " it's a good time to evaluate our team. We just started practice a week ago. We need to use these games to identify what we need to do better in our fall practices to get better as a team for the spring."

West Virginia's 2019 fall roster features 39 players, including 21 newcomers including junior designated hitter Paul McIntosh who was a 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team selection.