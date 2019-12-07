Fighting Tigers fall short in Division V title game

The Kirtland Hornets, a team that threw the ball only 58 times in its previous 14 games, hit for some big plays in the passing game to propel them to a 17-7 win over Ironton.

Kirtland had a 10-0 lead when Ironton used a big pass play from Gage Salyers to Jordan Grizzle to move the ball to the Hornets' 2 yard line. Ironton though had no timeouts and ran the ball on consecutive downs only to be stopped as the time ran out before halftime.

In the second half, Salyers and Grizzle connected on a 77 yard touchdown pass but the Tigers could get no closer.

It was Ironton's first trip to the title game since 1999 and the Fighting Tigers put together a 13-2 season.

Kirtland has now won back to back state championships.