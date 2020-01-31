Final Night Of January High School Hoops

Before too long, we are going to be talking about state high school basketball tournaments as January came to an end Friday night with games all across the region. The one remaining unbeaten team in Kentucky cruised again as #1 Ashland beat Fairview on the road. In other finals, Greenup edged Russell in overtime,

Fairland won the rival game over Chesapeake and Ohio's #1 team in Division 4 is Glenwood New Boston and they overcame an 11 point halftime lead to beat Ironton St. Joe. In West Virginia, Poca beat Charleston Catholic by 7.

You can see highlights from those 5 games in the above video.