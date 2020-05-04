Flag Football Coming To College

There's a new sport hitting college campuses next spring and it's women's flag football. The NAIA conference in conjunction with the NFL and its' NFL FLAG arm announced Monday it will develop league infrastructure and operations for the first women's flag football competition. It will be a varsity sport by next year.

There are more than a few NAIA schools in our region. They are West Virginia Tech in the Mountain State. Shawnee State and Rio Grande University are in Ohio with University of Pikeville and Kentucky Christian University situated in the Bluegrass State.

"Football is for everyone," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America."