Football Friday Night Begins In Kentucky

Week One of High School Football is upon us in the Bluegrass State with games all over the state. One of the best teams in Class A on a regular basis are the Paintsville Tigers and they hit the road for game one. But they don't have to go very far where Lawrence County awaits them just 28 miles to the north. The Bulldogs are looking to improve on a 7-5 record from 2018 where they finished strong winning 4 of their last 6 games.

WSAZ's Jimmy Treacy visited both schools on Monday and both are excited to get the year started. Check out the story by clicking the link.