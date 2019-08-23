Football Friday Night Begins In The Bluegrass

High school football teams have been waiting for this Friday for a long time as the season begins all across the Bluegrass State. Here's a list of the local teams kicking off this evening. We will have highlights from the Paintsville-Lawrence County and Fairview-East Carter games.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019 HOME

KENTUCKY

Ashland Blazer Knox Central

Bath County Lewis County

Belfry Southwestern (@Pulaski Co.) 8PM

Breathitt County Jenkins 7PM

Fairview East Carter

Fleming County Nicholas County, KY

Floyd Central Clay County, KY

Gallatin County Pendleton County

Harlan Harlan County

Highlands Scott 7PM

Holmes Boone County 7PM

Johnson Central Lafayette

Knott County Central Magoffin County

Letcher County Central Shelby Valley

Middlesboro Garrard County

Newport Harrison County

Paintsville Lawrence County

Perry County Central Leslie County

Prestonsburg Pike County Central

Rowan County Morgan County

Russell Mason County

Martin County Betsy Layne

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019

KENTUCKY

Bardstown Pikeville 6PM

Greenup County Raceland 8PM

Powell County Montgomery County 8PM

South Laurel Boyd County (@ Montgomery Co.) 6PM

West Carter Mercer County 8PM

