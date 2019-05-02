Football Friday Night For Marshall & Boise St.

Marshall Football’s Friday, September 6 game at Boise State will kickoff at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT and will be carried on ESPN2, the Mountain West Conference announced Thursday.

The contest will be the front end of a home-and-home agreement between the two schools. The Broncos will make the trip to Huntington on Saturday, September 26, 2020 for a showdown in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“We are excited to start this series with Boise State,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “Having this game carried on ESPN2 will only generate increased national exposure for our football program and will be great for those fans who are unable to make the trip.”

The Thundering Herd will open its 2019 slate at home against VMI on Saturday, August 31.

