Football Friday Night In Kentucky

It was a full slate of high school football in the Commonwealth on Friday night with some more games slated for Saturday. There was a huge road win by the Paintsville Tigers who fell down early to Lawrence County 10-0. But then Joe Chirico's team turned on the jets and scored 21 unanswered points to end the first half and went on to win it by a final of 48-17.

Meanwhile to the North, the East Carter Raiders started off strong for their season opener against Fairview. They started like gangbusters as they led 47-6 after the first 24 minutes. East Carter went on to win it 54-12.

To see highlights from both games, click on the attached link.