Football Is Just Days Away!

It's game week in Kentucky for high school football as the season begins this coming Friday night all across the commonwealth. Below is a list of all games for this weekend and if you click on the link, you can hear from Ashland and Boyd County as they are excited to start the season.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019

HOME TEAM IS ON THE RIGHT

GAMES ARE AT 7:30 UNLESS NOTED A DIFFERENT TIME

Ashland Blazer Knox Central

Bath County Lewis County

Belfry Southwestern (@Pulaski Co.) 8PM

Breathitt County Jenkins 7PM

Fairview East Carter

Fleming County Nicholas County, KY

Floyd Central Clay County, KY

Gallatin County Pendleton County

Harlan Harlan County

Highlands Scott 7PM

Holmes Boone County 7PM

Johnson Central Lafayette

Knott County Central Magoffin County

Letcher County Central Shelby Valley

Middlesboro Garrard County

Newport Harrison County

Paintsville Lawrence County

Perry County Central Leslie County

Prestonsburg Pike County Central

Rowan County Morgan County

Russell Mason County

Martin County Betsy Layne

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019

KENTUCKY

Bardstown Pikeville 6PM

Greenup County Raceland 8PM

Powell County Montgomery County 8PM

South Laurel Boyd County (@ Montgomery Co.) 6PM

West Carter Mercer County 8PM

