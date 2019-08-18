Football Is Just Days Away!

It's game week in Kentucky for high school football as the season begins this coming Friday night all across the commonwealth. Below is a list of all games for this weekend and if you click on the link, you can hear from Ashland and Boyd County as they are excited to start the season.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019
HOME TEAM IS ON THE RIGHT
GAMES ARE AT 7:30 UNLESS NOTED A DIFFERENT TIME
Ashland Blazer Knox Central
Bath County Lewis County
Belfry Southwestern (@Pulaski Co.) 8PM
Breathitt County Jenkins 7PM
Fairview East Carter
Fleming County Nicholas County, KY
Floyd Central Clay County, KY
Gallatin County Pendleton County
Harlan Harlan County
Highlands Scott 7PM
Holmes Boone County 7PM
Johnson Central Lafayette
Knott County Central Magoffin County
Letcher County Central Shelby Valley
Middlesboro Garrard County
Newport Harrison County
Paintsville Lawrence County
Perry County Central Leslie County
Prestonsburg Pike County Central
Rowan County Morgan County
Russell Mason County
Martin County Betsy Layne
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019
KENTUCKY
Bardstown Pikeville 6PM
Greenup County Raceland 8PM
Powell County Montgomery County 8PM
South Laurel Boyd County (@ Montgomery Co.) 6PM
West Carter Mercer County 8PM