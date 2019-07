Kids in the Huntington area can get a hoops lesson from an NBA pro and former HHS star. Patrick Patterson will hosting his annual August basketball camp at the Huntington High Gym which is sponsored by the National Basketball Academy.

The camp goes from August 5th through August 7th and the cost is $20 per camper. The age groups and times are as follows.

Boys and girls ages 7-11 is 9am - 12:00pm

Boys and girls ages 12-16 is 12:30pm - 3:30pm