He only coached one year as Head Coach at Marshall University but it was one memorable season.

Carl Tacy took over the program in 1971 with a loaded roster including future NBA draft picks Russell Lee, Mike D'Antoni, and Randy Noll.

That Herd team went 23-4, won 14 straight games, and represented Marshall in the 1972 NCAA Tournament.

Tacy left Marshall for Wake Forest where he coached for 12 seasons.