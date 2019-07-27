Former Herd Star Passes Away

A former football star for Marshall has passed away as Chris Deaton died on Saturday. Deaton was a member of the 1992 I-AA National Championship team and a graduate of Johnson Central High School in Kentucky. He was All-Southern Conference second team as a freshman and a sophomore, then earned first team honors in his junior and his senior seasons.

The Herd posted four-year record of 40-16 over Deaton's four seasons as starter. As a senior captain, Deaton won the 1993 Jacobs Blocking Award as the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference and was also named as a first team All-American in 1993 on the Associated Press and Sports Network teams.

Here's a statement from Marshall coach Doc Holliday. "Saddened to hear that Marshall Hall of Famer Chris Deaton passed away. A team captain and national champion, Deaton was inducted into our Hall of Fame in 2015. Great person and player. There are a lot of heavy hearts in our football family today."

