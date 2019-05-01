Former Huntington star signs with Marshall

Junior college transfer Dazha (pronounced DAY-zhuh) Congleton has signed with Marshall’s women’s basketball program, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 5’7” Congleton led Wabash Valley College with 12.6 points per game last season, to go with a 43.7 field goal percentage, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. She started 38 games in her two-year career at WVC and helped lead the winningest two-year group (62-4) in program history. She earned two-time all-region and All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference honors and led the school to its first undefeated regular season in 2018-19. She finished the season ranked as the nation’s 25th-best junior college sophomore.

“We are very excited to add a player of Dazha’s caliber to our program,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “She was one of the most sought after guards in junior college this year and, when you watch her play, you know exactly why. She will provide top-end athleticism and playmaking to our group and bring versatility on both ends of the floor. We are thrilled that she is coming home to play.”

Congleton went to WVC after earning four years of all-state honors at Huntington High, where she averaged 17 points per game as a senior and surpassed 1,000 career points. She will have two years of eligibility at Marshall.

