From H.D. Woodson High School, to Marshall, to the NFLO, Byron Leftwich's football path has been full of great moments.

The Marshall Hall of Famer is the offensive coordinator at Tampa Bat and one of the hot young names in NFL coaching circles.

Leftwich called plays for an offense that finished 3rd in the NFL in scoring this year and while he never envisioned himself as an NFL Coach, he's enjoying the ride.