Former SC & Marshall Football Players Has Died

Both the South Charleston and Marshall football family lost a member on Friday as Blake Brooks passed away at the age of 29. Brooks was a lineman on the Black Eagles state championship teams in 2008 and 2009. During his senior year, he was named the winner of the Hunt Award.

Brooks went to Fairmont State for his freshman year then transferred to Marshall. He became a two year starter for the Herd as a left guard. Herd head coach Doc Holliday said this on Twitter "I am so sad to learn of the passing of former player Blake Brooks. He was a great player with a bright smile and an infectious personality. You couldn't have a bad day around him. We'll miss you, 52."