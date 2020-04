Another UK Wildcat is heading to Springield, Massachusetts as former head coach Eddie Sutton has been selected to the Basketball Hall Of Fame. Sutton coached the Wildcats from 1985-1989 and had to resign after allegations of paying a top recruit.

Sutton is one of 10 coaches with 800 wins and took 4 different teams to the Final Four. He also was the head coach at Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and San Francisco.