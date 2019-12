With high school football in the sports rear view mirror, it's time to focus on high school hoops for the next 3 months. It was a busy night in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The Winfield Generals played their first game of the year and won convincingly over Sissonville. Nitro had game number 2 and held off Herbert Hoover at home. There was a big OVC matchup in Fairland as the Dragons beat South Point by 16 points.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ on Friday night.