Logan Blouir was a high riser during his years at Gallia Academy and he's taking talents from two sports to college. The Blue Devils graduate will be playing basketball and doing the high jump at Davis & Elkins College.

Logan averaged 17 points per game his senior year on the court and he has a personal best of 6 feet 2 inches in the high jump.

He talked to WSAZ on Monday about how he came into doing two sports in college.