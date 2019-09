Fans can now make plans for WVU's next home game as the Big 12 conference announced Monday the Texas tilt will kick off at 3:30 pm. The game will be on October 5th as both the Mountaineers and Longhorns will have this coming weekend off.

Both programs are 3-1 as they end September. WVU has wins over James Madison, NC State and Kansas. Texas has beaten Louisiana Tech, Rice and Oklahoma State. The two teams are tied for 1st in the Big 12 with 1-0 records.