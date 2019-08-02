Georgia Blasts Hurricane

The host team at the Little League Southeast Regional tournament might be the best in the country and they showed it against Hurricane. They beat the WV state champions 23-0 in the opening round of the Regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Hurricane managed only one hit in the game while Georgia scored 7 times in the 2nd and 3rd innings and 9 more in the 4th.

Hurricane is not out of the tournament just yet as they will be throwing their best pitcher in an elimination game Saturday against a team from Alabama. That game begins at 1pm.