Gov. DeWine Lists Requirements For Softball & Baseball

If there is to be softball and baseball in Ohio this summer, Governor Mike DeWine listed these mandatory requirements on Friday. He said the state is listing six-foot separations except in the field of play as one of them. Also, face masks or coverings have to be worn when not playing in the game.

Before any competitive tournament, event organizers must alert the local health department. There is to be no spitting or eating seeds, gum or anything similar. He also recommended that umpires calling balls and strikes should allow adequate distance behind the catcher, while still able to perform their duty.

Here's the entire link from the Governor's office

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Baseball-Softball.pdf

