Gov. Justice Details Return Of Sports In WV

Friday afternoon, WV Governor Jim Justice detailed the return of sports in the Mountain State. During his press conference, Week 7 of "The Comeback" begins Monday June 8th with the return of a variety of athletic activities. Two of them are the return of low-contact youth sports and little league sports practices. Also, the WVSSAC can start sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs. Finally, all remaining adult sports facilities can open including indoor tennis courts, racquetball, outdoor basketbal courts and others.

Then on Monday June 22nd, youth sports and other outdoor sporting events can have games with spectators which also includes outdoor equestrian events. All of them must have social distancing and you can find guidance for this at the website governor.wv.gov