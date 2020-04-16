Greenbrier, PGA Tour end WV event

There have been Tiger roars, cheers for Phil, and many memorable moments at the PGA event at the Greenbrier in the last 10 years, but that arrangement has ended.

Due to a mutual agreement with the PGA, The Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will not be played in September and the remaining years of the contract through 2026 have been canceled as well.

“From the best players in golf, to the biggest musical acts in the world, the tournament gave West Virginians an opportunity to experience these great events at home," .Greenbrier president Dr. Jill Justice said. "Golf fans from all over the world were able to see the best of our state. It was a real positive for showing West Virginia in one of its brightest lights. Our people were able to take pride in the tournament, and it belonged to every West Virginian.”

The tournament began in 2010 when Stuart Appleby shocked the golf world by shooting a 59 in the final round to win the event. There have been 5 players who won their first ever PGA event at Old White TPC.

Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and others drew big crowds to the event.

Last year the PGA Tour moved the event from July to September and it greatly affected the field, sponsorship, and fan turnout for the tournament.