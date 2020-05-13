Greenbrier could host NFL team again

The Greenbrier Resort is no stranger to hosting NFL teams for summer camp and that may happen again this summer.

The Greenbrier has confirmed that NFL teams are showing interest in using the NFL ready training camp facilities if their normal camp locations aren't available due to pandemic concerns.

The Greenbrier issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Greenbrier has been contacted by several NFL teams interested in using The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center, our state-of-the-art football training facility, as part of their contingency plans for Training Camp. No plans are confirmed at this point, but we are hopeful to have NFL teams at The Greenbrier again this summer."