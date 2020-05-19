Greenup Co. bass fishing team still practicing

The Greenup County high school bass fishing team has only been around for three years but the popularity of the sport makes for a good fish story.

Greenup Co. fish team

When the team started competing three years ago, there were 6 team members. Now there are 18 and head coach James Collier said competitive fishing teaches a lot of lessons.

"You have to have a tremendous amount of patience," head coach James Collier said, "especially in tournament fishing. You're going out you're fishing for 5 fish, five keeper fish is what you're after.. Anything after that is obviously a great day. You have to learn to adapt and overcome. There are so many life lessons you learn from just being outdoors."