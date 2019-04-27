Gunnar Hoak Heading To OSU

Gunnar Hoak doesn't have to go far to continue his college football career. Hoak announced on his Twitter page that he has accepted an offer to play at Ohio State next fall. Hoak entered the transfer portal last week.

He said on his Twitter page that "ever since I was born at OSU hospital, some aspect of my life has always involved scarlet and gray. I've heard my Dad's football stories with Coach Bruce. I've seen my Uncle coach countless games Buckeye games in the 'Shoe. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to continue a family tradition."

Hoak will graduate from UK next weekend then will head to Columbus.