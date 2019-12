The West Virginia boys high school basketball season is now underway as Huntington High and St. Joe posted their first wins of the season. Huntington led by just 10 points over Wayne but pulled away in the second half. Meanwhile at St. Joe, it was the coaching debut of former Marshall star Ryan Taylor. His Irish led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and held off Buffalo by a final of 73-66.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Thursday night.