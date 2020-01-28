HS Hoops From All Three States

It was another jam packed Tuesday night of high school basketball in all three states of our region. The newly ranked #1 team in Kentucky went on the road and got win number 21 as Ashland beat East Carter by a final of 68-43.

Meanwhile in West Virginia, the Chapmanville Tigers had a tough road game at Scott improving to 12-2 on the year and Spring Valley is beginning to pick up steam in Class AAA as they edged Ripley 47-46.

Finally in Ohio, the South Point Pointers managed just one field goal in the 4th quarter against Ironton but still held on to win it by 3 and Chesapeake clobbered Coal Grove by 50.

You can see highlights from all 5 games in the above video.