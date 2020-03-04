Herd Almost Hits A '100"

Marshall had a balanced offensive performance at the Henderson Center as the Herd beats Florida Atlantic 94-82.

Taevion Kinsey led the Herd in scoring with 20 points. Jannson Williams added 18 points and five blocks as five Herd players scored in double figures.

The Herd went on an 11-4 run to end the 1st half capped off by a Jarrod West 3 pointer to give the Herd a 7 point halftime lead.

Marshall improves to 15-15 overall and can clinch the 6th seed in the CUSA tournament next week with a win over UT San Antonio on Saturday.

