Herd Baseball & Softball Fall By One Run

Marshall baseball (22-17, 9-9 C-USA) dropped its mid-week contest, 5-4, to Morehead State on Tuesday at the Kennedy Center.

The Eagles struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the third, but an Elvis Peralta, Jr., sacrifice fly and a RBI-single through the right side in the bottom of the fourth inning brought the deficit to 3-2.

After MSU struck for another in the top of the fifth, Rey Pastrana led off with a homer and Geordon Blanton followed up two batters later with a two-out dinger to tie the game at 4-4.

Starting pitcher Ryan Capuano received a no decision after going five innings giving up four runs, three earned on six hits.

Luke Edwards helped reliever Garett Priestley get out of the sixth by turning a line drive into double play, throwing out the runner at first as he misread the play.

Garett Priestley went two scoreless innings of relief, giving up just one hit and one walk in his outing.

Morehead State regained the lead on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth making it 5-4.

The Marshall softball team battled but fell late against the Louisville Cardinals at Dot Hicks Field, 5-4, Tuesday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd fall to 28-17 while the Cardinals improve to 32-15.

Sophomore Aly Harrell and freshman Mya Stevenson both hit home runs. Harrell now has 12 and Stevenson has 10 for the year. Stevenson needs just one more to tie Harrell’s program freshman record. Harrell also finished the game with two hits.

Senior pitcher Abigail Tolbert went the distance against the Cardinals and struck out five in the loss.

