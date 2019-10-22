Herd Baseball Stadium Groundbreaking Is Oct 26th

There's been talk of a "new" Marshall baseball stadium for decades and it's closer now than ever. There will be a groundbreaking on its 3,500-seat state-of-the-art baseball stadium Saturday morning at 10:30.

The MU Athletic Department announced this on Tuesday. It will be on the old Flint Group pigments property in Huntington (between 3rd and 5th Avenue), which will be the site of the new stadium.

According to a press release AD Mike Hamrick said “Saturday will be another crucial step for the future of our baseball program. I’m excited to get this very special project underway and encourage all of our loyal fans to step up and help us make this dream a reality.”

Construction on the baseball stadium is going to get started in the spring of 2020 with a scheduled opening for March 2021.

Some former Marshall and MLB stars will be at the groundbreaking like all-stars Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed. Also taking part in Saturday’s announcement will be Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Huntington mayor Steve Williams, Thundering Herd head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner, legendary former Marshall head coach Jack Cook, stadium architect AECOM and Jim Bailes, Chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors.

