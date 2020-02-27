Herd Falls At UAB

It's back to the .500 mark for Marshall basketball in Conference USA. The Herd lost to UAB in the second game of the league's pod play system by a final of 88-80. Marshall is now 14-15 overall and 8-8 in conference. 4 players scored in double figures with Taevion Kinsey leading the way with 22 points. Iran Bennett added 17, Jarrod West scored 14 and Andrew Taylor had 11 points.

The Blazers were led in scoring by Tyre Scott-Grayson who had 19 and 4 others had double figures. They shot almost 50% from the floor. They are also 8-8 in Conference USA.

The next game in pod play for the Herd is their final home game of the year when they host FAU on March 7th.