Herd Finishes Camp

The Marshall Thundering Herd had an extra spring in their step on Saturday for a couple of reasons. It was the last day of fall camp and they had some serious grub waiting for them after practice. Here's what was on the menu. They hosted a Low Country Boil that included 135 lbs. of shrimp, 70 lbs. sausage, 90 lbs. red potatoes and 288 1/2 ears of corn. Who's hungry?

Here's video from some of Marshall's Saturday practice and the Herd talking about the challenges of camp and how they work on living up to high expectations.