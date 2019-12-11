Herd Pair Win CUSA Awards

While pre-season hype is nice, players love winning awards based on performance and two Marshall stars got that kind of recognition on Wednesday. Brenden Knox won Conference USA MVP and kicker Justin Rohrwasser was named Special Teams Player of the Year as voted on by the 14 CUSA Coaches.

Knox leads C-USA with 1,284 yards through the first 12 games, an average of 107.0 per game, and has also rushed for 11 touchdowns. His yardage total is the eighth-best in program history and 16th-best among all FBS players this season. Knox was been even better against league foes in 2019, averaging 123.5 yards against C-USA competition with seven scores in eight games. In 17 career games with the Herd, he has 1,862 yards (109.5 per game) and 15 TDs.

Rohrwasser is the the first time a placekicker has won the award since 2005. He has the top field goal percentage in C-USA at .850, connecting on 17-of-20 field goal attempts this season. Rohrwasser is also 33-of-34 on extra-point attempts, giving him 85 points on the year. He produced 15 of his 17 field goals in conference games, while connecting on all 19 PATs in league play.

Marshall plays UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday December 23rd.