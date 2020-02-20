Herd, Pirates game day moved up

Marshall and East Carolina have decide to move their season opening game to "week zero" on Saturday, August 29th.

The two schools petitioned the NCAA to move the game up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash. 75 people were killed in the Marshall's plane crash as the team was returning from a game with East Carolina on November 14th, 1970. Marshall lost to the ECU Pirates 17-14 that day.

“Our people, our universities and our football programs will forever be linked by the tragedy that occurred 50 years ago," Marshall Athletics Director Mike Hamrick. "This change will allow a national audience to join us in paying proper respect to the 75.”

Marshall and ECU are also set to meet three more times: September 18, 2021 in Huntington, September 9, 2023 in Greenville and September 13, 2025 in Huntington.

