Herd Player Out Of Surgery

One of the scariest moments from Marshall's blowout over VMI happened in the 1st quarter when redshirt junior Jaquan Yulee made a tackle. Immediately he fell to the ground and medics attended to him within seconds. Yulee was carted off the field with movement in all extremities.

On Twitter last night, he said he will not be returning this season for the Herd and he underwent surgery Sunday afternoon. Some hours later, his dad posted that Jaquan is out of surgery and was successful.

Marshall went on to beat VMI by a final of 56-16 and here's the Herd talking after the game about trying to move on from watching their teammate leave the field on a stretcher.