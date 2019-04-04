Herd Preps For CIT Title Game

It's Championship night in Huntington as Marshall plays Green Bay at 7pm in the CIT title game. Marshall is 22-14 on the year while the Phoenix are 21-16. Here's the Herd's thoughts as tip off is just hours away.

This could be the second ever postseason title for Marshall who won the NAIB championship back in 1947. Also, this will be just Marshall's second game played in the month of April in program history.