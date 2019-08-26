Herd Preps For Keydets

After three weeks of banging on each other, Marshall has their sights set on someone else for once. The Herd begins the season when they host the VMI Keydets and the game kicks off Saturday evening at 6:30pm.

Marshall is coming off another 9 win season and a bowl win while the Keydets struggled in 2018. They went 1-10 and allowed 48 points per game.

But that was a year ago and the Herd is preparing to get VMI's best. Here is some reaction from them during Monday's media availability.