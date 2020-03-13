Herd Returns From CUSA Tournament

After an abrupt end to the college basketball season, the Marshall mens' and womens' teams returned to Huntington just after 9 pm Friday night. Both programs won their first round games with the women coming back from a double digit deficit to beat Southern Miss in overtime. The last completed game in the CUSA tournament was the Marshall mens' team holding off UTEP Wednesday night. On the next day, the Herd women were getting ready to play La Tech until the league canceled the entire tournament due to concerns from the coronavirus.

Hear from members from both programs as it aired Friday night on WSAZ.