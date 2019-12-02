Herd Soccer gets warm welcome home

Marshall's NCAA soccer tournament run may have ended a bit earlier than the Herd would have liked, still the team got a nice embrace from the Huntington community upon returning home Monday evening.

Several dozen Herd fans welcomed the team bus to the Veteran's Memorial Soccer Complex and gave the team a nice greeting after a long trip back from Seattle.

Marshall finished its record breaking season with a 16-3-3 record, its first ever NCAA tournament bid and a #11 seed. The team won its first ever NCAA tournament game with a win over West Virginia. The Herd's run ended in the sweet 16 with a loss to the #6 seed Washington.