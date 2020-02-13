Herd Takes On Texas Teams

Marshall basketball has two road games before Conference USA pod play begins next weekend and both are in the Lonestar State. The Herd plays at UTSA Thursday night and then at UTEP Saturday afternoon. Coach Dan D'Antoni's squad currently has a 6-6 record in the league with UTEP and UTSA not too far behind them. The Miners are 4-8 and the Roadrunners are 5-7.

Marshall Begins Texas Road Trip Thursday Night

Hear from Coach D'Antoni, Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams from Tuesday's media availability.