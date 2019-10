A couple of days from that disappointing road loss, Marshall took some time Monday to discuss the 24-13 defeat by Middle Tennessee State. It makes the Herd 0-1 in Conference USA play and it was very frustrating for the offense. They outgained the Blue Raiders in total offense by 170 yards and many times were in the red zone but the only touchdown was a 75 yard pass to Armani Levias.

Hear from the Herd by watching the above video clip.