Marshall's football team arrived in Boise, Idaho today, a day and a half before the matchup with 24th ranked Boise State.

The Herd ordinarily arrives at a visiting game site the day before a game but with the long trip out to Idaho, the team left a day early.

Marshall and Boise have met once before. The Broncos beat the Herd in Boise in the 1994 Division 1-AA semifinals.