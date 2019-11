A soggy victory Saturday for Marshall football who beat the FIU Panthers in overtime.

The Herd overtook FIU 30-27 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

FIU tied the game at 24 with a field goal with 21 seconds left in the 4th quarter.

The panthers made another field goal with their first possession in overtime, but the Herd answered back with a touchdown to end the game.

Marshall improves with an 8-4 record this season.