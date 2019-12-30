Herd duo wins CUSA Honors

Marshall men’s basketball swept the Conference USA weekly awards as junior guard Jarrod West was named C-USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and freshman center Goran Miladinovic was named C-USA Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. It is the first weekly award for both student-athletes.

Jarrod West named CUSA Player of the Week

West had another impactful performance to help the Herd defeat Duquesne, which was 10-1 entering the game, at the Cleveland Classic on Sunday. He scored 22 points, had a game-high six assists and four rebounds in the win. He went 7-for-13 from the field and made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc. The contest marked his third game of 20 or more points this season and it was his fifth game with five or more assists in the current campaign.

Miladinovic had eight points and eight rebounds to help the Herd win its over Duquesne at the Cleveland Classic on Sunday. Miladinovic’s eight rebounds tied his career high and they helped Marshall outrebound the Dukes 43-37, the seventh time MU has outrebounded its opponent this season.

The Thundering Herd opens conference play and 2020 with the Rice Owls on Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center.

